Seakeeper launches smallest gyro stabilizer in its lineup

Seakeeper launches smallest gyro stabilizer in its lineup

February 18, 2020

Seakeeper launched its newest, smallest and most radically different model yet, the Seakeeper 1, at a media event before the Miami International Boat Show.

The Seakeeper 1 is designed to eliminate up to 95% of boat roll on vessel 23-30 feet (7-9 meters) or up to ~ 5.5 tons. The Seakeeper 1 includes unique features including:

  • FLUSH MOUNT INSTALLATION:
    The Seakeeper 1 is completely contained with no part of the sphere hanging below the point of installation. With a height of only 15.68”, deck installation beneath a seat is easier than ever.
  • VIEWING WINDOW:
    A fresh new look, including a window on the top, makes the Seakeeper 1 even more appealing for above-deck installation and for owners to show off their new feature.
  • 12V DC POWER:
    The Seakeeper 1 relies solely on 12 V DC power, and thanks to the vacuum encapsulation, consumes only 55 Amps.
  • FASTEST SPOOL-UP TIME:
    With a totally unique flywheel and smaller envelope, the Seakeeper 1 can start stabilizing in record time – just 15 minutes.
  • CONTROL KEYPAD ON UNIT:
    A control keypad, called the ConnectBox, is directly on top of the unit. Now, the Seakeeper can be controlled from the helm, or directly from the unit itself.
  • SINGLE CYLINDER BRAKE:
    The completely hoseless and self-contained single cylinder active control is engineered for enhanced performance and reliability.

“Since Seakeeper started, this is the product we wanted to bring to the industry,” said Seakeeper president & CEO Andrew Semprevivo. “The Seakeeper 1 is the smallest, most innovative and most efficient gyro stabilizer on the market. Today is a monumental day for us as we realize our goal to bring stabilization to the masses.”

More than 12 boat manufacturers already have plans to integrate the Seakeeper 1 into their newest models, some of which include Jupiter Marine, Regal Boats, SeaVee Boats, SEA PRO Boats and Cobia Boats.

The Seakeeper 1 will be available for shipment beginning June 2020 and will retail for $14,900. Additional specs include: 

  • Envelope dimensions: 22.90” L x 23.56” W x 15.68” H (0.582 L x 0.598 W x 0.398 H (meters))
  • Weight: 350 lbs. (159 kg)
  • Rated Speed: 9,750 RPM
  • Angular Momentum at Rated Speed: 1,000 N-M-S
