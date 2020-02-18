Seakeeper launches smallest gyro stabilizer in its lineup

Seakeeper launched its newest, smallest and most radically different model yet, the Seakeeper 1, at a media event before the Miami International Boat Show.
The Seakeeper 1 is designed to eliminate up to 95% of boat roll on vessel 23-30 feet (7-9 meters) or up to ~ 5.5 tons. The Seakeeper 1 includes unique features including:
- FLUSH MOUNT INSTALLATION:
The Seakeeper 1 is completely contained with no part of the sphere hanging below the point of installation. With a height of only 15.68”, deck installation beneath a seat is easier than ever.
- VIEWING WINDOW:
A fresh new look, including a window on the top, makes the Seakeeper 1 even more appealing for above-deck installation and for owners to show off their new feature.
- 12V DC POWER:
The Seakeeper 1 relies solely on 12 V DC power, and thanks to the vacuum encapsulation, consumes only 55 Amps.
- FASTEST SPOOL-UP TIME:
With a totally unique flywheel and smaller envelope, the Seakeeper 1 can start stabilizing in record time – just 15 minutes.
- CONTROL KEYPAD ON UNIT:
A control keypad, called the ConnectBox, is directly on top of the unit. Now, the Seakeeper can be controlled from the helm, or directly from the unit itself.
- SINGLE CYLINDER BRAKE:
The completely hoseless and self-contained single cylinder active control is engineered for enhanced performance and reliability.
“Since Seakeeper started, this is the product we wanted to bring to the industry,” said Seakeeper president & CEO Andrew Semprevivo. “The Seakeeper 1 is the smallest, most innovative and most efficient gyro stabilizer on the market. Today is a monumental day for us as we realize our goal to bring stabilization to the masses.”
More than 12 boat manufacturers already have plans to integrate the Seakeeper 1 into their newest models, some of which include Jupiter Marine, Regal Boats, SeaVee Boats, SEA PRO Boats and Cobia Boats.
The Seakeeper 1 will be available for shipment beginning June 2020 and will retail for $14,900. Additional specs include:
- Envelope dimensions: 22.90” L x 23.56” W x 15.68” H (0.582 L x 0.598 W x 0.398 H (meters))
- Weight: 350 lbs. (159 kg)
- Rated Speed: 9,750 RPM
- Angular Momentum at Rated Speed: 1,000 N-M-S