Seakeeper launches smallest gyro stabilizer in its lineup

Seakeeper launched its newest, smallest and most radically different model yet, the Seakeeper 1, at a media event before the Miami International Boat Show.

The Seakeeper 1 is designed to eliminate up to 95% of boat roll on vessel 23-30 feet (7-9 meters) or up to ~ 5.5 tons. The Seakeeper 1 includes unique features including:

FLUSH MOUNT INSTALLATION:

The Seakeeper 1 is completely contained with no part of the sphere hanging below the point of installation. With a height of only 15.68”, deck installation beneath a seat is easier than ever.

VIEWING WINDOW:

A fresh new look, including a window on the top, makes the Seakeeper 1 even more appealing for above-deck installation and for owners to show off their new feature.

12V DC POWER:

The Seakeeper 1 relies solely on 12 V DC power, and thanks to the vacuum encapsulation, consumes only 55 Amps.

FASTEST SPOOL-UP TIME:

With a totally unique flywheel and smaller envelope, the Seakeeper 1 can start stabilizing in record time – just 15 minutes.

CONTROL KEYPAD ON UNIT:

A control keypad, called the ConnectBox, is directly on top of the unit. Now, the Seakeeper can be controlled from the helm, or directly from the unit itself.

SINGLE CYLINDER BRAKE:

The completely hoseless and self-contained single cylinder active control is engineered for enhanced performance and reliability.

“Since Seakeeper started, this is the product we wanted to bring to the industry,” said Seakeeper president & CEO Andrew Semprevivo. “The Seakeeper 1 is the smallest, most innovative and most efficient gyro stabilizer on the market. Today is a monumental day for us as we realize our goal to bring stabilization to the masses.”

More than 12 boat manufacturers already have plans to integrate the Seakeeper 1 into their newest models, some of which include Jupiter Marine, Regal Boats, SeaVee Boats, SEA PRO Boats and Cobia Boats.

The Seakeeper 1 will be available for shipment beginning June 2020 and will retail for $14,900. Additional specs include: