Ed Lofgren awarded MRAA Lifetime Achievement Award

The Marine Retailers Association of the Americas named Ed Lofgren of 3A Marine Service, Inc., Hingham, Mass., as its 2019 Lifetime Achievement Award recipient.

Last week, Lofgren was recognized for his deep passion and dedication to his local, state, national and North American boating industry for more than 50 years.

In addition to owning and operating a leading Marine Industry Certified Dealership, 3A Marine Service, he served on the MRAA Board of Directors for nine years, and as chairman in 2009 and 2010. During his time on the board, he helped to found and subsequently became the biggest champion of the MRAA Educational Foundation. He continued to serve as president of the foundation for many years after he stepped off of the MRAA Board.

“Ed Lofgren has made, and continues to make, significant impact across the marine industry,” says Matt Gruhn, MRAA President. “He has always been a great proponent for continuing education and advocated for the future of boating, especially around the topic of our industry’s workforce.”

Across his home state of Massachusetts, Lofgren has been equally as active in furthering the success of the marine industry. He currently serves as the chairman of the Massachusetts Marine Trades Educational Trust and is a current board member of the Massachusetts Marine Trades Association. Additionally, he is a strong force behind growing post-secondary education opportunities for aspiring marine technicians.

MMTA Executive Director Randall Lyons said he often refers to Lofgren as “Mr. Education,” because he has been so involved in helping improve the workforce. “He is the first person to offer his time, energy and resources to help achieve educational goals within the boating industry,” Lyons commented.

The MRAA Lifetime Achievement Award was presented on Jan. 23, during the Massachusetts Marine Trade Association’s Business of Boating (BoB) Conference in Foxborough, Mass.