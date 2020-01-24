NMMA continues advocacy series at Minneapolis Boat Show

On Wednesday, NMMA continued the “Propelling Our Industry Forward” advocacy series with a cocktail reception at the Progressive Insurance Minneapolis Boat Show. The reception was integrated into the Innovation Awards and featured remarks from NMMA senior vice president of government and legal affairs, Nicole Vasilaros. NNMA’s second annual boat show advocacy tour is part of the association’s expanded advocacy effort, working to engage more of the industry in advocacy and highlight recreational boating’s economic importance.

During the event, Vasilaros discussed the importance of industry participation in all facets of advocacy and key policy issues, including conservation and the environment, recreational infrastructure, sustainable fisheries, and wake sport boat access. Advocates walked away with industry statistics on how recreational boating is positively impacting the economy of Minnesota and surrounding areas.

After her remarks, Vasilaros and NMMA manager of policy and engagement for the Great Lakes region, Jill Sims met with Minnesota state legislators, congressional staff and industry stakeholders to further discuss the industry’s 2020 state and federal priorities.

Looking ahead, the second annual advocacy tour will have its final stop at the New England Boat Show. Additional details and registration for the New England event are available at the following link:

New England Boat Show | Thursday, February 13, 2020: https://www.boatingunited.org/events/boat-shows/newengland-feb13/

For more information, please contact NMMA senior vice president of government and legal affairs, Nicole Vasilaros at nvasilaros@nmma.org or NMMA manager of policy and engagement for the Great Lakes region, Jill Sims at jsims@nmma.org.