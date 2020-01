Mercury Racing introduces 600HP-Rated CNC sterndrive propeller

Mercury Racing introduced a 600HP-rated, five-blade, surface-piercing, CNC Cleaver sterndrive propeller designed to maximize top-end speed on performance hulls powered by Mercury Racing 520, 525, 540, 565 and 600 SCI when mated to the Bravo XR Sport and Sport Master drives.

Designed, developed and manufactured by Mercury Racing in-house, the 600HP-Rated CNC Cleaver is produced on the same state-of-the-art CNC machines used to mill Mercury Racing’s M6 and M8 drive Cleavers.

All 600HP-Rated CNC Cleavers are to be custom ordered through Mercury Racing Sales via a registered Mercury dealer. Available dimensions are 14.75- to 15.50-inch diameter, 26 to 40 pitch, 15- and 18-degree rake. Every CNC propeller is delivered in a Mercury Racing Propeller Case.