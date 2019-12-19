Minneapolis Boat Show Innovation Awards entry deadline approaching

The deadline for entry in the 2020 Minneapolis Boat Show Innovation Awards is Friday, Dec. 20, 2019.

The program provides the opportunity for eligible exhibitors to enter new products into three product categories: aluminum fishing boats, fiberglass fishing boats and pontoon boats.

Entrants to the 2020 program will not only have a chance to win a Innovation Award, but will also boost their product’s visibility through editorial inclusion in the Show Guide, booth signage, product exposure to top marine journalists and additional product representation along the new Innovation Way.

The program is eligible to contracted Minneapolis Boat Show exhibitors who meet the full program rules & regulation.