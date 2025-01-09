Boating Industry enhances and expands key marine leadership team

EPG Brand Acceleration announces the expansion of its Boating Industry leadership team featuring the repositioning and addition of key roles to better support its readership and event-based audiences.

The announcement comes in advance of the ELEVATE Summit in Charlotte, NC January 20-22, 2025, where Boating Industry’s expanded staff will gather with top marine industry leaders to collaborate, cultivate and celebrate over three action-packed days of C-suite level professional education and networking.

Former Editor-In-Chief Adam Quandt remains engaged in a staff capacity exclusively as the Top 100 Program Director, continuing his successful leadership role overseeing Boating Industry’s national awards program which recognizes top retailers, 40 Under 40 young professionals and Women Making Waves.

Madelyn Pegg assumes the editorial helm at Boating Industry as managing editor, bringing a wealth of hands-on retail dealership experience to the position along with a lifelong passion for boating. Pegg grew up in and around the water, running everything from ski boats to pontoons and personal watercraft. As a member of the family-owned Hubbard Powersports dealership, her earliest assignment sweeping floors progressed to assisting in unit assembly and later, inventory management. A journalism graduate with a minor in communications, she launched her post-graduate professional career as associate editor of Powersports Business and co-host of the PSB Power Hour podcast.

David Gee remains actively engaged with EPG Brand Acceleration, overseeing all aspects of the combined marine, powersports and outdoor power equipment conference while also bringing his expertise as a professional speaker and event facilitator to bear. Former editor-in-chief of Boating Industry prior to Quandt, Gee continues to produce and contribute editorial content, assist with PR/communications and is the popular host of the timely Boating Industry Insider podcast addressing hot topics of interest to the b2b marine community.

Glenn Hansen is also a key contributor to the EPG Brand Acceleration group including ongoing involvement in major marine initiatives. As a six-year veteran of American Suzuki Motor Corp, he transitioned to the editor role of EPG’s former personal watercraft magazine and continued to build his consumer and trade portfolio including editorial stints in both consumer and OEM motorcycle/powersports and ATV divisions. A former content marketing agency owner, Hansen currently leads EPG’s Outdoor Power Equipment business team.

“Our EPG Boating Industry team brings a great deal of passion and experience to benefit the industry, and we all look forward to reconnecting and spending valuable time together with our colleagues at the ELEVATE Summit in just a few weeks,” said EPG Brand Acceleration CEO Marion Minor. “This year’s event features multiple top sessions with world class experts along with specialized panels of industry executives; the opportunity to collaborate with like-minded colleagues in the marine, powersports and power equipment communities; plus, the chance to experience unique venues including the NASCAR Hall of Fame and The Big Chill, among others.”

For final ELEVATE Summit agenda information and last-minute registration, visit the Elevate website.