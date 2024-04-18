ABYC announces staff and organizational updates

The American Boat & Yacht Council (ABYC) announced significant organizational changes aimed at enhancing its business development, education programs, member services and marketing strategies.

Sr. Director of Business Development – Dave Broadbent

Dave Broadbent has been appointed to the newly created position of Senior Director of Business Development at ABYC. Having previously served as Education Director, Broadbent will now focus on establishing strategic partnerships to expand ABYC’s boating safety initiatives and enhance the value of its membership and certification programs.

Education Director – Tim Murphy

To fill the vacancy left by Broadbent, Tim Murphy has been appointed as the new Education Director. Moving up from his role as Education Project Manager, Murphy has been instrumental in enhancing ABYC’s certification resources. With a distinguished background in the marine industry as a journalist and a key figure in ABYC’s educational initiatives since 1998, Murphy brings a wealth of experience and insight to his new position.

Sr. Director of Marketing & Communications – Shannon Aronson

Shannon Aronson has been promoted to Senior Director of Marketing and Communications. Aronson leads efforts to increase ABYC’s brand visibility and communicate its mission to keep boating safe, reliable, and enjoyable through standards and education.

Member Services Manager – Maggi Adey

Further strengthening its team, ABYC announces Maggi Adey’s transition to the membership department as Member Services Manager. Adey’s appointment is part of ABYC’s strategic initiative to provide unparalleled support to its members.

Department Assistant – Gina Ricci

Complementing these organizational changes, ABYC welcomes Gina Ricci as the new Department Assistant. Ricci joins ABYC from REI, bringing a passion for sailing and valuable experience to the team.

“These strategic appointments and organizational changes underscore ABYC’s dedication to leadership in boating safety, education and member services,” said John Adey, ABYC president. “Each individual brings unique strengths and insights to their roles, positioning ABYC for continued growth and success.”

For more information about ABYC and its programs, please visit www.abycinc.org