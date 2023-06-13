BRP names new marine group president

BRP Inc. recently announced that long-standing BRP executive Bernard Guy has been appointed to the position of President, Marine Group. Guy will also keep his current leadership responsibilities for global product strategy for both the Powersports and Marine groups. Karim Donnez, President of the Marine Group, is leaving BRP to take on new professional challenges.

Throughout his career spanning over 35 years at BRP, Bernard Guy has held different management positions, leveraging his expertise in engineering, procurement, strategy, product planning, sales and marketing. In 2022, Guy was named Executive Vice-President, Global Product Strategy, a position that he will continue to assume in addition to his new responsibilities with the Marine Group. As a die-hard powersports fan himself, an adrenaline lover who enjoys the great outdoors, he is driven by product innovation and rider experience.

“I am pleased to appoint Bernard Guy as President of our Marine Group,” said José Boisjoli, President and CEO of BRP. “Throughout his career with BRP, Bernard has shared our values of passion and drive to create the ultimate experience for our customers. As a trusted and seasoned executive, Bernard is the ideal candidate to continue working on our strategic plan to transform the Marine industry, alongside our talented Marine management team. We thank Karim for his contributions to our organization and for leading our Marine strategy over the past few years.”