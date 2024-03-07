Boating Industry calls for 2024 Top Products submissions

Adam QuandtMarch 7, 2024

Boating Industry is now accepting submissions for its 2024 Top Products. The submission process will close Monday, March 25, 2023

Any product that has been introduced or significantly updated since Jan. 1, 2023, is eligible. Many of you have released exciting new products at recent boat shows  – all of which are applicable. 

These Top Products, selected by the editorial staff at Boating Industry, will be featured in our May issue and on our website. 

Submitting your product is easy: Just fill out the one-page form and upload photos and press releases. 

Decision makers across the industry review the Top Products issue for their latest equipment and newest offerings. Submitting your product is a great opportunity to get it seen by key individuals who will choose to use it in their business. 

Click here to submit a product for 2024 Top Products consideration. 

Click here to see the 2023 Top Products. 

Questions? Email Boating Industry Editor-in-Chief Adam Quandt at aquandt@boatingindustry.com

