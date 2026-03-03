Flux Marine Appoints Gary Lancina to Advisory Board

High-performance electric outboard technology company Flux Marine just appointed Gary Lancina to its Advisory Board.

Lancina is widely recognized as a growth wizard in the marine industry. During his tenure at Mercury Marine, a division of Brunswick Corporation, his go-to-market strategies were instrumental in driving $1 billion in revenue growth and securing record-breaking market share, according to the company. His expertise spans the entire lifecycle of disruption—from pioneering digital marketing in the ’90s to scaling Redbox by $650 million in just three years.

“We’ve spent five years perfecting the most advanced electric propulsion on the water. Now, we’re investing heavily in the new flywheel of our business: sales and marketing,” said Ben Sorkin, CEO of Flux Marine, in a news release. “Gary doesn’t just understand the marine industry; he knows how to scale brands to a global stage. His track record of accelerating growth is exactly what Flux needs as we move from a pioneer to a household name.”

Leading Flux Marine in the Electric Revolution

Lancina will provide high-level guidance on strategic partnerships, B2B opportunities and brand positioning, according to the company. A Fulbright Scholar with an MBA from Clemson University, the former Mercury executive brings a rare blend of academic rigor and “boots-on-the-dock” industry experience.

“Electric propulsion is the most significant shift in marine technology in generations,” said Lancina in the release. “Flux Marine has the breakthrough performance and the engineering integrity to lead this transformation. I’ve spent my career helping businesses win during periods of massive disruption, and I am thrilled to help Flux build a brand that defines the future of boating.”

