OMAYA Yachts Announces Rebrand of Elica Yard

Bulgarian luxury catamaran manufacturer OMAYA Yachts just announced Elica Yard will now be known as OMAYA Yachts, following its success since the launch of its debut catamaran last year.

Originally launched by Elica Group and backed by more than 30 years of manufacturing experience, the yard, situated on the banks of the Danube, will now boast the OMAYA brand as it continues to focus on creating best-in-class yachts.

Kaloyan Radulov, co-founder and CEO of Omaya Yachts, said: “Being on the water has always been a passion of our family and runs deep in our DNA, so it was fitting for Elica Group to develop a range of serial-production yachts with the aim of building the very best power catamarans. Last year saw our debut model, the OMAYA 50, come to market, and, due to the success and interest in the brand, it was a natural progression for us to rename Elica Yard to OMAYA Yachts as we continue to grow the brand and what we are able to offer.”

“We currently have two more units of the OMAYA 50 in build and are excited to be developing a new series, OMAYA 53,” he continued. “The growing demand has enabled us to expand our boatbuilding team and make plans to set up our own furniture department. Our focus is on building the yard to produce our award-winning OMAYA product lines efficiently and since we enhanced our production capabilities in-house, it has reduced time-to-market for new products and gives us greater control over production timelines and quality.”

OMAYA Yachts unveiled the OMAYA 50 at last year’s Cannes Yachting Festival where it won ‘Catamaran Revelation’ and a shortlisting for ‘Best Exterior Design’ in the Catamaran category at the World Yacht Trophies. This was followed by a nomination in the Catarmarans category at the European Powerboat Awards at boot Düsseldorf.