New Directors and Slate of Officers Announced by BWI

Boating Writers International (BWI) recently welcomed new board members who were elected by the membership body in January 2026. Michael Longman, contributing editor Boat U.S. magazine and Arnie Hammerman, editor of Best4Boats.com, will serve three-year terms starting February 2026.

In addition to the two new members, Alan Jones, freelancer and contributor to Soundings, was re-elected to a new term so the board profile is as follows:

President – Steve Davis, retired editor-in-chief of Southern Boating and now freelancer.

Immediate Past President – Ben Stein, editor of Panbo.com and electronics editor for Power & Motoryacht and Passagemaker magazines.

1st Vice President – Pete McDonald, executive editor of Boating Magazine, a freelancer and author.

2nd Vice President – Kelsey Bonham, associate editor of Boat U.S. magazine.

Ron Ballanti, freelancer and owner of Strike Zone Communications, is a returning director.

Executive Director – Zuzana Prochazka, a BWI Director since 2007 and President 2010–2011, is a freelance writer and photographer, and operates of Zescapes flotilla vacations.