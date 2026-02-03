Bob Hewes Boats Celebrates 100 Years

Bob Hewes Boats is celebrating 100 years of serving the boating community, marking a century defined by family leadership, marine innovation and a deep connection to the water.

The legacy began with Lew and Pearlie Hewes, whose passion for boat racing and performance first took shape in Waukegan, Illinois. Lew competed with his own racing team, Lew Hewes and His Gang, long before boating became the family business. That passion became purpose when he opened Hewes Motor Company, and in the mid-1920s, Lew and Pearlie relocated to Miami, opening Hewes Boat Company along the Miami River while continuing operations in Illinois.

Their sons, Sonny and Bob Hewes, grew up immersed in the business. After serving in the U.S. Navy—where a mortar blast left him partially deaf—Bob Hewes returned home and joined his father at the shop. Like Lew, Bob was driven by speed, performance, and innovation, becoming one of the most influential minds in modern flats-boat design.

Throughout the 1930s–1960s, Hewes Boats represented iconic brands including Chris-Craft, Challenger, Johnson outboards, Mercury Motors, and kit boats, while becoming deeply rooted in Miami’s marine community. In 1938, Lew Hewes helped found the Miami Outboard Club, and in 1941, he played a role in launching what would become the Miami International Boat Show.

Bob married his wife Ida Hewes, and together they raised three daughters—Debbie, Lorrie, and Heidi. The family endured great loss when Heidi passed away from cancer during her senior year of high school, a tragedy that profoundly shaped the family.

Innovation accelerated in the late 1950s when Bob designed the Wildcat ski boat—built specifically for his daughter Lorrie Hewes, a nationally ranked competitive water skier. Only about 22 Wildcats were produced, and the business became known as Bob Hewes Boats and Ski Shop.

As flats fishing surged in popularity during the 1960s, Bob adapted once again. Using the Wildcat’s keel, redesigning the deck, and adding transom livewells, he created the Hewes Bonefisher, a boat that would define the flats-skiff market.

Working through his manufacturing company, Regal Fiberglass Company, alongside close friend Roland Berube, Bob refined his designs relentlessly. Livewells were engineered to circulate water naturally—before pumps existed. Consoles and hulls were redesigned repeatedly. Bob collaborated closely with legendary anglers Bill Curtis, Lefty Kreh, and Bob Stearns, incorporating real-world feedback into every iteration.

Bob Hewes was a perfectionist and pioneer. In 1976, he designed the first Redfisher. In 1979, he became one of the first builders—alongside Hydrasports—to incorporate Kevlar into boat construction, creating lighter, stronger hulls. His work was so forward-thinking that DuPont later offered him a position.

Many industry standards originated with Bob Hewes, including the poling platform, first introduced as a removable design, and trim tabs on skiffs, now considered essential. Larger models followed, including the 17-foot Tarpon, 21-foot Marlin, and 21-foot Sailfisher center console.

After college, Lorrie Hewes returned to the business and married her high-school sweetheart, Jim Wiborg. Jim began by washing boats and worked his way through parts, service, and management.

In 1988, Bob Hewes retired, selling the dealership to Jim and Lorrie. In 1989, he sold the manufacturing rights to Maverick Boat Group, confident the legacy would continue.

Under Jim Wiborg’s leadership, Bob Hewes Boats expanded significantly—opening new locations, modernizing operations, and bringing Yamaha onboard in 1989. Jim guided the company through industry shifts and technological change, growing the team from 15 employees to more than 40 across four locations. Within the industry, he is affectionately known as “the mayor of the boat show,” having missed only one boat show in more than 52 years.

Jim and Lorrie raised three children—Krissy, Amy, and Brian Wiborg—continuing the family tradition.

Today, the fourth generation leads the future. Brian Wiborg, with more than two decades in the business, continues the family’s hands-on approach—testing boats, refining performance, and sharing his love of the water with his daughters. Krissy Hewes Wiborg carries forward the family’s commitment to fishing, conservation, and stewardship, ensuring the values behind the brand remain as strong as the boats themselves.

Four generations.

One hundred years.

A legacy built on innovation, integrity, and life on the water.

As Bob Hewes Boats celebrates its centennial, the company looks ahead to the next chapter—and the next generation—ready for another hundred years on the water.