Seakeeper Ride added to Barletta pontoons

Seakeeper and Barletta Boats have partnered to introduce Seakeeper Ride technology to the pontoon market. According to the companies, this marks the first time the system has been offered on pontoon boats.

Seakeeper Ride was introduced to the recreational boating market in 2022. The company says the technology can eliminate up to 70% of underway pitch and roll on boats 19 to 55 feet. Custom adaptations refined for pontoons enable the boat to bank into turns like monohull vessels and remain level when weight is unbalanced or shifting.

“We’re pleased to partner with Barletta as the technology expands into the pontoon segment,” said Andrew Semprevivo, president and CEO of Seakeeper.

Barletta Boats will offer Seakeeper Ride on its 23 Lusso and 25 Lusso models, with plans to expand availability to additional models. Barletta said it is the first pontoon manufacturer to offer the system.