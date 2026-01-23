Seakeeper Ride added to Barletta pontoons

The StaffJanuary 23, 2026
Seakeeper Ride and Barletta

Seakeeper and Barletta Boats have partnered to introduce Seakeeper Ride technology to the pontoon market. According to the companies, this marks the first time the system has been offered on pontoon boats.

Seakeeper Ride was introduced to the recreational boating market in 2022. The company says the technology can eliminate up to 70% of underway pitch and roll on boats 19 to 55 feet. Custom adaptations refined for pontoons enable the boat to bank into turns like monohull vessels and remain level when weight is unbalanced or shifting.

“We’re pleased to partner with Barletta as the technology expands into the pontoon segment,” said Andrew Semprevivo, president and CEO of Seakeeper.

Barletta Boats will offer Seakeeper Ride on its 23 Lusso and 25 Lusso models, with plans to expand availability to additional models. Barletta said it is the first pontoon manufacturer to offer the system.

The StaffJanuary 23, 2026

Related Articles

Performance Cruising Yachts

Hanse Yachts adds Australian dealer

January 23, 2026
Off The Hook Yachts

Off The Hook Yachts marks IPO with NYSE Closing Bell

January 23, 2026
Bahama Boat Works

Twin Vee partners with Mercury Marine

January 23, 2026
NMMA Canada Hall of Fame

NMMA Canada inducts Jean-François Rioux into Hall of Fame

January 23, 2026

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button
EPG Brand Acceleration
Powered by  GDPR Cookie Compliance
Privacy Overview

This website uses cookies so that we can provide you with the best user experience possible. Cookie information is stored in your browser and performs functions such as recognising you when you return to our website and helping our team to understand which sections of the website you find most interesting and useful.