ABYC announces board updates at annual meeting

January 15, 2026
2026 ABYC Board of Directors
Members of the ABYC Board of Directors and staff (left to right) include Leon MacCorkle, Brian Goodwin, Laurie Louvier (representing Eric Fetchko), Tim Murphy, Randall Lyons, Joe Maniscalco, Matt Majors (outgoing member), John Adey, Kate Holden, Derek Rhymes, Heather Lougheed, Phil Estes, Christina Paul, Jeff Wasil, Paulee Day, Pete Chisholm, Cindy Squires, Sean Hatherley, Robert Newsome, William Daley, Shannon Aronson, David Broadbent, Kristina Hebert and Kevin Scullen. Photo courtesy of ABYC

The American Boat & Yacht Council (ABYC) announced updates to its board of directors during its annual meeting this week, held in conjunction with the organization’s annual Standards Week.

New board members include Kristina Hebert, president and CEO of Wards Marine Electric, and Heather Lougheed, president of the BoatUS Foundation.

“I’m honored to join ABYC’s board of directors, as ABYC’s trusted standards play a critical role in keeping boaters safe and enhancing the experience for everyone on the water,” Lougheed said.

“ABYC has been instrumental in the structural and operational foundation at Wards Marine Electric, providing essential frameworks that guide our practices,” Hebert said. “By serving on the board, I aim to leverage my experience and network to enhance ABYC’s initiatives, expand its influence, and ultimately contribute to improving safety standards and career development within our industry.”

Board Chair Christina Paul introduced the slate of officers and directors-at-large:

  • Christina Paul, chair
  • Cindy Squires, vice chair
  • Pete Chisholm, technical chair
  • Derek Rhymes, treasurer
  • Jeff Wasil, past chair

