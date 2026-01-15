ABYC announces board updates at annual meeting

The American Boat & Yacht Council (ABYC) announced updates to its board of directors during its annual meeting this week, held in conjunction with the organization’s annual Standards Week.

New board members include Kristina Hebert, president and CEO of Wards Marine Electric, and Heather Lougheed, president of the BoatUS Foundation.

“I’m honored to join ABYC’s board of directors, as ABYC’s trusted standards play a critical role in keeping boaters safe and enhancing the experience for everyone on the water,” Lougheed said.

“ABYC has been instrumental in the structural and operational foundation at Wards Marine Electric, providing essential frameworks that guide our practices,” Hebert said. “By serving on the board, I aim to leverage my experience and network to enhance ABYC’s initiatives, expand its influence, and ultimately contribute to improving safety standards and career development within our industry.”

Board Chair Christina Paul introduced the slate of officers and directors-at-large: