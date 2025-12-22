Fisheries Supply adds Sena Marine communication products

Sena Marine, a provider of marine communication systems, is now available through marine distributor Fisheries Supply.

“We’re excited to see Sena Marine products become even more accessible through Fisheries Supply,” said Jessica Shine of Brands That Shine. “This partnership reflects our shared commitment to delivering smart, durable and innovative solutions to the marine industry.”

Boaters and marine professionals can access Sena’s full lineup of marine communication products through Fisheries Supply’s online store.