NMMA Canada receives funding to support exporting manufacturers

To help bolster Canada’s recreational boating industry, specifically in the global marketplace, NMMA Canada announced it was approved for $140,084 in funding from Global Affairs Canada through its CanExport Associations program for the 2024-25 term. The program supports Canadian national industry associations and trade organizations to pursue new or expanded international business development (IBD) activities related to commercial export for the benefit an entire industry.

This marks a significant increase of 50% compared to the contribution received last year, highlighting NMMA Canada’s continued commitment to the success and growth of our members on the international stage.

“Global Affairs Canada has been an integral partner of NMMA Canada and the Canadian marine sector for years, and we are thrilled to continue working with them in 2024 and beyond” said Marie-France MacKinnon, executive director of NMMA Canada. “This year’s substantial year-over-year increase in funding from the CanExport program will not only unlock new potential for our association members on the international stage but will also allow us to continue to promote Canadian marine products and expertise in key international markets — ultimately driving growth and opportunity for our industry.”

The contribution will support NMMA Canada’s participation in several prominent international boat shows, including:

NMMA Canada said it remains committed to maximizing the impact of this contribution to support Canadian marine manufacturers and advance our industry’s international objectives.