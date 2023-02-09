Home > News > Trade Associations > Halifax International Boat Show wraps up

Halifax International Boat Show wraps up

February 9, 2023

Halifax boat show crowd

With over 7,000 visitors, The Halifax International Boat Show wrapped up one of its most successful years, running Feb. 2-5. 

“Not even an extreme cold warning could keep the boating community from this show” says Scott Sprague, Show Manager. “The Exhibition Centre was full of excitement for the entire 4 days of the event despite some tricky weather.”

This year’s show featured some interactive family-friendly activities from the Discovery Centre and the presentation series provided a variety of informative sessions including some Nova Scotian history and treasure hunting stories, tips for cooking onboard, cold water immersion and a Chester Race week Q&A. Non-perishable food items were also collected at the show in support of FeedNS.

