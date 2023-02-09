Halifax International Boat Show wraps up

With over 7,000 visitors, The Halifax International Boat Show wrapped up one of its most successful years, running Feb. 2-5.

“Not even an extreme cold warning could keep the boating community from this show” says Scott Sprague, Show Manager. “The Exhibition Centre was full of excitement for the entire 4 days of the event despite some tricky weather.”

This year’s show featured some interactive family-friendly activities from the Discovery Centre and the presentation series provided a variety of informative sessions including some Nova Scotian history and treasure hunting stories, tips for cooking onboard, cold water immersion and a Chester Race week Q&A. Non-perishable food items were also collected at the show in support of FeedNS.