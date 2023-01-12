NMEA announces new board members

The National Marine Electronics Association (NMEA) has announced the newly elected board members and officers who will serve a three-year term that began with the new year.

The following individuals have volunteered their time to serve as board members and on various committees within the organization. New to their posts are Brian Kane from GOST-Chairperson, Richard Baker from Garmin-Vice Chairperson, Ryan Martin from Honda Marine-Manufacturer Director, and Mark Roche from QCS Marine Electronics-Dealer Director. Jim George from ComMar Sales is a new Trade Director. The above individuals were voted in by the NMEA membership in accordance with association bylaws. Below are quotes from select board members as they begin their terms.

"Volunteering on the NMEA Board for the past six years has been a great opportunity for me to give back to our uniquely important marine electronics industry,” said Brian Kane, NMEA’s new Chairperson. “I am honored to have been voted in by membership and thank them for their confidence. I am very much looking forward to building and maintaining relationships with Dealer, Manufacturer, Trade, and Boat Builder members, and the talented NMEA staff to preserve our core mission while adding more value for NMEA members, which then benefit the overall boating public."

"My goal as Vice Chairman is to help NMEA add further value to all our industry members and continue to expand into the freshwater market,” said Richard Baker. “In particular I want to advocate for further programs so that members can expand their product offerings to their customers with the help from NMEA.”

“It is an honor to have been elected to the NMEA Board of Directors and I look forward to giving back to the association,” said Ryan Martin, new Manufacturer board member. “The industry has greatly benefited from the standards and education the NMEA offers. I hope my contributions can help bring those benefits to the next generation.”

"I am thankful for the opportunity to represent the Dealer Members of our association; they are what the NMEA was built on,” said Mark Roche, the new Dealer board member. “I am hoping I can continue to help improve member benefits as well as the educational processes which are the basis of our organization. We have many changes to come, I hope to make sure they are the best for everyone.”

“It is an honor to have been selected to serve on the NMEA Board as a new Trade board member,” said Jim George. “I have benefited greatly from my association with the NMEA over the past 30 years of working in the marine industry. I’m looking forward to working with the talented and wonderful people in the NMEA organization.”

NMEA President & Executive Director Mark Reedenauer said, “I want to congratulate Mr. Kane, Mr. Baker, Mr. George, Mr. Roche, and Mr. Martin on their new terms. I also welcome our entire Board of Directors which works hard to ensure that NMEA fulfills its mission to the industry and to the boating public. There will most likely be additional board openings beginning in 2024 and beyond, so we will welcome new board member interest again later in the fall of 2023.”