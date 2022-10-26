Sea Tow announces Safety Awards winners

The Sea Tow Foundation has announced the winners of their fourth annual National Boating Industry Safety Awards. The awards recognize efforts to promote safety on the water within the for-profit sector of the boating industry.
The awards were presented online to each of the winners on Wednesday, October 19, 2022 following the cancellation of IBEX due to Hurricane Ian.
THE WINNERS OF THE 2022 NATIONAL BOATING INDUSTRY SAFETY AWARDS:
- Top Marine Media Outlet – Rapid Media
- Top Gear & Equipment Manufacturer – Garmin International
- 1st Place Marine Public Relations, Advertising or Marketing Effort – Chubb Personal Risk Services
- 2nd Place Marine Public Relations, Advertising or Marketing Effort – Colle McVoy
- Top Large Marine Retailer – MarineMax
- SPECIAL JUDGES AWARD: Top Social Media Boating Safety Influencer – The Qualified Captain