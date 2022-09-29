BoatUS urges inland water boaters to prepare for Hurricane Ian

As Hurricane Ian made landfall in Florida, boaters on the coast made preparations to protect their boats from harm. Boat Owners Association of The United States (BoatUS) urges owners of recreational boats on inland waters to prepare.

“Hurricane preparation is no longer an issue just for coastal boaters,” said BoatUS vice president of Public Affairs Scott Croft. “2011’s Hurricane Irene showed us that storms can damage boats on freshwater lakes and rivers, or when stored in backyards, far from the coast.”

BoatUS offers some preparation tips that can help lessen the chance for boat damage or sinkings: