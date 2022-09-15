New director of learning and development joins MarineMax

Mirtha Collin, a mission-driven leader with more than 20 years of experience managing diverse multi-disciplinary teams, joins MarineMax as Director of Learning and Development.

The Director of Learning and Development role is new at MarineMax and will complement the People Strategy function, an important part of the MarineMax mission. Mirtha will have the responsibility of gathering input from across the organization to develop impactful and meaningful orientation and onboarding experiences for all new team members. As she helps to establish a continuous learning culture, Mirtha will also create and curate training and professional development opportunities to help our team members flourish throughout their careers.

Mirtha brings a wealth of experience to this role, most recently serving as the Director of Education for ISC2, where she led a team who was responsible for overseeing the creation, delivery, and maintenance of global credentialing products, self-study materials, and continuing education used by over 180,000 individuals. She has broad experience in learning management systems (LMS) and enhancing the user experience in online learning, as well as deep roots in multi-channel content delivery including online, hybrid, and in-person learning. She has successfully worked with academic and industry partners to create innovative workforce development tools and pathways that broaden access to learning and career growth.