Norwalk Boat Show returns Sept. 22-25

The 2022 Norwalk Boat Show, presented by Discover Boating, returns to Norwalk Cove Marina Sept. 22-25, 2022, now expanded another dock.

Highlights for 2022 include saltwater fishing demos led by Goose Hummock, free boating lessons and boat rides, and daily seminars. Returning for the second year, the boat show's Conservation Village aims to shine a spotight on ways consumers can help keep our waters clean and will return with the 'Norwalk Says No to Plastic' contest for local elementary and middle schools.

New for 2022, the Norwalk Boat Show is partnering with the Bridgeport Islanders to bring kids' street hockey clinics to the event with a chance to meet the team's Mascot, Storm. Other family-friendly events include Twiggy the Waterskiing Squirrel, touch tanks featuring tidepool creatures, paddle boating, and more.