NAMS announces North Pacific Fall Conference dates

The National Association of Marine Surveyors (NAMS), renowned organization of accredited, qualified marine surveyors across the country, today announced the dates for the 2022 North Pacific Fall Conference, to be held October 28 and 29, 2022, in Bremerton, Washington, at the Fairfield Inn and Suites. The NAMS national board of directors meeting will be held on October 29 following the conclusion of the conference.

Bremerton is home to Naval Base Kitsap, the third largest U.S. Navy base in the United States and one of the most complex. Naval Base Kitsap is home to all types of submarines, two Nimitz-class aircraft carriers, the Puget Sound Naval Shipyard, and the largest fuel depot in the continental United States.

NAMS-accredited marine surveyors in attendance will receive eleven general continuing education credits and one ethics credit for attending the two-day conference. In order to be eligible for these credits, attendees will need to sign-in both days. A complete agenda of the conference will be sent to attending surveyors as the event nears. Those attending are encouraged to contact the Fairfield Inn for details on the block of rooms set aside for the conference.