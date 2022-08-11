Martin Flory Group names Scalzitti media associate

Martin Flory Group has hired Alicia Scalzitti as media associate. Kelly Flory, general manager, made the announcement.

Scalzitti's role encompasses expanding media relationships, coordinating inquiries and overseeing Martin Flory Group client press release workflow. She brings seven years of customer service and data entry experience with national and regional companies to this position, plus a background in art, photography and graphic design.

Most recently a customer service rep at national industrial chain supplier Peer Chain, Scalzitti previously held purchasing assistant and service roles at sporting goods supplier Sportdecals. Both fishing and camping were regular parts of her childhood.

"Alicia's valuable combination of service-centric communication and data-driven skills, plus creative thinking, have already benefitted our relationships worldwide," said Flory. "It's energizing to have her perspective."