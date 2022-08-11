IBEX Innovation Awards announces final call for entries

Entries are being accepted for the 2022 IBEX Innovation Awards through Tuesday, August 16, 2022. One of the marine industry’s most prestigious honors, the Innovation Awards recognize manufacturers and suppliers who bring new, pioneering products to market. Innovation Award winners will be honored during IBEX’s annual Industry Breakfast on Sept. 27 in Tampa, Fla.

Innovation Award entrants and honorees will receive the following:

All product entries will be presented along Innovation Way during the Show

All products will be featured along Digital Innovation Way

All entrant companies will be recognized in the print and digital show directory

A dedicated press release with the winning companies will be sent once awards are announced

Post-show social media exposure for all winning products/exhibiting companies.

Post-show exposure through IBEX 365 for all winning products/exhibiting companies

Review complete program details here, or contact Program Manager Rachel Harmon.