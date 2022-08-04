Barletta appoints Haradine president, former president Fenech to retire

Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE: WGO), an outdoor lifestyle product manufacturer, has announced the planned retirement of Bill Fenech, president, Barletta Pontoon Boats, effective August 26, 2022. Bill Fenech founded Barletta in 2017. Barletta was acquired by Winnebago Industries in August 2021, joining the family of premium RV and marine brands including Winnebago, Grand Design RV, Chris-Craft, and Newmar. To enable further product line growth, Barletta recently announced a major capacity expansion project in Bristol, Indiana that will come online in mid-2023.

“I would like to thank Bill for his incredible insight and leadership at Barletta and his service as a valued member of the Winnebago Industries Executive Leadership Team,” said Winnebago Industries president and CEO, Michael Happe. “Bill’s demonstrated commitment to quality, innovation, and service in addition to developing strong dealer relationships fueled Barletta to become the fastest growing pontoon boat manufacturer in the industry.”

Fenech will be succeeded by Jeff Haradine, who is being promoted to president, Barletta Pontoon Boats, from his current role as Vice President of Sales. Haradine will report to Chris West, senior vice president, enterprise operations and Barletta, who has driven successful results as the lead integration manager for Barletta’s first year under Winnebago Industries ownership. All other Barletta senior leadership team members will remain in their current roles.

Haradine brings nearly two decades of business and marine experience as the former president and owner of WakeSide Marine in Elkhart, IN, with previous roles in residential land development and homebuilding management.

“I am extremely pleased to appoint Jeff to lead the Barletta business with the support of Barletta’s proven leadership team,” Happe stated. “Jeff has been a key contributor to Barletta’s success, having built an industry-leading sales team and dealer network from scratch, as well as playing a significant role in product development and marketing. Jeff’s demonstrated ability to lead others and his deep knowledge of the Barletta business will enable him and the Barletta leadership team to continue Barletta’s growth trajectory to be one of the industry’s top pontoon brands. Dealers and retail customers can look forward to the same unwavering commitment to quality, innovation, and service they have come to expect from Barletta for years to come.”