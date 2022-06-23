Newport International Boat Show announces sponsor line-up

The Newport International Boat Show has announced its line-up of sponsors and partners for this year’s Show, which will take place Sept. 15-18, 2022, at the Newport Yachting Center Marina in downtown Newport, R.I.

“Our sponsors’ support has helped us expand the Newport International Boat Show to provide an exceptional, world-class experience for visitors and exhibitors alike,” said Gail Alofsin, Director of Corporate Partnerships. “We’re looking forward to working with our returning partners and a number of new ones, including our presenting sponsor, to provide the best platform for innovative boats and marine product manufacturers to interact with those who are passionate about boating.”

Presenting sponsors are BankNewport and its marine division, OceanPoint Marine Lending.

Sponsors to date include: AAA Northeast, Banana Boat, BMW North America, Boston Yacht Sales, Brenton Hotel, Carey, Richmond and Viking Insurance, Centreville Bank, CHART Metalworks, Chubb Insurance, Francis Coppola Diamond Collection, Cox, Dockwa, Dogfish Head Distilling Co., Fishers Island Lemonade, Helly Hansen Newport, Hogan Associates Real Estate, LaVictoire Finance, Leaf Filter, Marriott Newport, Mount Gay Rum, Narragansett Beer, ORIS Watches USA, Inc., Polar Beverages, Safe Harbor Marinas, Samuel Adams, Sea Bags, Sobieski Vodka, Tequila Ocho, Truly and Whalers Brewing Company.

“The Newport International Boat Show is a fantastic location for us to meet with new boat buyers in the city where our roots are originated,” said Jack Murphy, President and CEO, BankNewport. "We’re delighted to be the presenting sponsor this year and are confident it is going to one of the best events yet.”

“We couldn’t be more thrilled to be partnering with the Newport International Boat Show again this year as the kickoff to boat show season,” said Mike Melillo, Founder and CEO, Dockwa. “We are glad to be able to support our community and local partners from where we started in Newport Harbor. We can’t wait for September and to connect with industry professionals and customers.”