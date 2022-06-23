Garmin releases Signature Series 3i marine speakers

Garmin International, Inc. has announced the Signature Series 3i marine speakers from Fusion Entertainment, a Garmin brand. The series includes illuminated sport, non-illuminated sport, and classic styles.

“The Signature Series 3i combines the modern style and superior sound boaters want with the added layers of marine protection they need. From center consoles and yachts to wake boats and pontoons, this new range is built for life on the water,” said Dan Bartel, Garmin vice president of global consumer sales. “Whether a factory installation or aftermarket retrofit, the new connector solutions make installation a breeze so our customers can enjoy an unmatched entertainment experience without the hassle.”

New grille color option

The series adds a metallic Sports Gray grille option, woven composite speaker design and a variety of size options that suit the needs of any boat type, including:

6.5-, 7.7- and 8.8-inch speakers

10- and 12-inch subwoofers

6.5-inch wake tower speakers

The Signature Series 3i is water-rated to IP65 with ISO12216 compliance. The full range also includes a 3-year consumer warranty. Signature Series 3i speakers, subwoofers and wake tower speakers are available from $379.99 to $819.99.