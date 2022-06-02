BRP appoints executive team

BRP Inc. has announced executive appointments to support future growth plans. All internal promotions are effective immediately.

“In the past five years alone, our revenues increased by 80%, and our employee base more than doubled. Our business also grew in complexity, including from a technology and product standpoint. I am excited to announce these changes and promotions that will play a critical role in achieving our strategic priorities and positioning our business for long-term growth,” said José Boisjoli, president and CEO.

Chief Technology Officer

Thomas Uhr has been appointed to the newly created role of chief technology officer (CTO). Mr. Uhr and his team will spearhead all new product and manufacturing technologies used across the Powersports and Marine businesses, including the EV program. He will also continue to lead the development of new manufacturing systems, as well as oversee BRP-Rotax in Austria.

President, Powersports Group

Sandy Scullion has been appointed president, Powersports Group. In addition to keeping his current retail, sales and consumer experience responsibilities, Mr. Scullion will now oversee all manufacturing operations for Powersports in Canada, Mexico and Finland.

President, Marine Group

Karim Donnez has been appointed president, Marine Group. With the acquisition of three boat companies since 2018, BRP aims to become a key player in this industry, which is as large as the powersports industry.

Senior Vice-President, Corporate Strategy & Development

Minh Thanh Tran has been promoted to senior vice president, Corporate Strategy and Development. Mr. Tran remains responsible for the development of the corporate strategy. In addition, he will increase his focus on the Company’s growth projects both organically and via M&A activities.

Chief Information Officer

A new position of chief information officer (CIO) has been created. The Company is actively looking for a seasoned leader to head its information technologies and evolve its systems to support the business transformation and vision.