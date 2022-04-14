Biden Administration announces temporary E15 gas sales to curb gas prices

NMMA reports that the Biden Administration announced it will ease restrictions on year-round sales of high-ethanol gasoline in an effort to curtail rising gas prices across the country. The announcement will allow for gas with 15% ethanol (E15) to be sold between June 1 and September 15. Typically E15 sales during summer months are prohibited, in part because of its contributions to air pollution.

E15 gasoline is prohibited by federal law for use in boat engines and voids many engine warranties. Noted by Boat U.S., labeling at land-based fuel stations has caused confusion among boaters, leading some to mistakenly pump the incorrect gas. Ethanol has also been known to be corrosive to metal fuel tanks and engine components.