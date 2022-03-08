ABYC to host third Educator Training Conference

The ABYC Foundation is hosting its third Educator Training Conference July 21-22, 2022. The two-day virtual conference is designed for high school and post-secondary instructors and administrators who either are teaching or are thinking about teaching marine service technology in their schools. Marine industry leaders who are interested in addressing workforce development are also encouraged to attend to connect with the key influencers training the next generation of professionals.

“The Educator Training Conference brings together the people training our future marine technicians and those who are actively hiring,” said ABYC Foundation executive director Margaret Podlich. “This is an opportunity for educators to hear what the marine industry needs while also picking up some new techniques and tools that support their efforts to maintain their school programs.”

The agenda will include professional development topics, training aids and marine products, resources to teach marine service technology, information on the state of the industry, and updates on the Foundation’s recently launched Marine Trades Accreditation Program.

Sponsorships are available for $1500. Companies may also choose to sponsor a local teacher’s involvement via a conference scholarship or donate company products or swag for door prizes.

"Last year 30% of our audience was industry professionals, bringing great information and showing support to educators,” Podlich added. “Attending and sponsoring the Educator Training Conference is a great way to get your brand in front of these influencers.” Registration will open on March 15and agenda details will follow. Visit www.teachboats.org to learn more about the Educator Training Conference.