NMRA announces 2021 marine trades scholarship

The National Marine Representatives Association (NMRA) is offering a $3,000 scholarship to an outstanding student pursuing education and a career in the marine trades. High school seniors, and college and vocational students are encouraged to apply.

The application is at bit.ly/2021-NMRA-Scholarship and must be received by April 1, 2021.

"We've awarded students working towards a wide range of careers including boatbuilding, marine logistics, naval design and the Merchant Marines," said Scott Kolodny, NMRA president. "Our members place a priority on the future of the marine industry and our annual scholarship is the commitment we've made to the next generation of leaders."

The 2021 NMRA Scholarship is made possible through the generous support of several NMRA member rep groups and marine manufacturers. Midwest Outdoor Marketing reached the Admiral's level of giving, while GSW and Associates and Prospec Electronics contributed at the Captain's level. Coatney Sales, ComMar Sales, Gulf Atlantic Marketing, Haimes Coleman Group, The Merifield Company, Waters & David, West Coast Sales and William F. Miller & Associates supported at the Ship's Crew level.