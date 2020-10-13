Georgia DNR seeking nominees for coastal marshlands committee

The Georgia Department of Natural Resources Coastal Resources Division is seeking nominees for appointment to the Coastal Marshlands Protection Committee and the Shore Protection Committee, for the four-year term 2021 to 2024.

Nominees are being sought who, by reason of their occupational or other experience, scientific expertise, legal expertise, or training, are knowledgeable regarding the conservation, development uses, and management of Georgia’s coastal environment.

Nominees should have a strong conservation ethic in order to achieve the responsibilities of the Committees under the Coastal Marshlands Protection Act and the Shore Protection Act. Nominees must be able to work collectively with other Committee members to achieve the natural resource protections established by those Acts. Nominees must be willing and able to commit to participating fully in Committee business and related activities for the duration of their term. The Board of Natural Resources expects to appoint the committee member at the December 2, 2020 board meeting.

A nominee’s detailed resume should be submitted to the Commissioner of the Georgia Department of Natural Resources no later than Wednesday, October 26, 2020, and to the attention of Josh Noble, Coastal Resources Division, One Conservation Way, Brunswick, GA 31520, or by email: josh.noble@dnr.ga.gov. Additional information about the Coastal Marshlands Protection Committee and Shore Protection Committee may also be obtained via the Coastal Resources Division.