GOST names new Global Sales Manager

GOST(Global Ocean Security Technologies), announced that Sean Ryan has been promoted to the role of Global Sales Manager. Ryan’s responsibilities include guiding the sales and marketing teams to execute GOST’s long-term strategies to generate new partnerships, while continuing to service existing customers for a more fluid and efficient client experience, both in the U.S. and abroad.

“Sean joined GOST and quickly proved to be a dominating force in our sales department,” said Jay Keenan, president and CEO, GOST. “He is by far the best sales representative GOST has ever had and we are extremely pleased to have him on our team. We are super excited to see where he goes with this new role.”

“I really appreciate everyone here at GOST making this such a welcoming environment,” said Ryan. “I think we have an awesome team and I am happy to be part of it. I want to use my honest and upfront sales approach help take our sales team to the next level.”

Ryan comes to GOST with over 16 years of relevant experience in customer service and technical sales. Having worked closely with technicians and yacht owners to ensure the proper installation and operation of marine electronics, he is well versed in both the capabilities of the product line and the particular personalities of the recreational and commercial marine industry as a whole. Ryan is based in Delray Beach, Florida.