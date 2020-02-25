Progressive Insurance World Fishing & Outdoor Exposition kicks off this week

The 2020 Progressive® Insurance World Fishing & Outdoor Exposition returns to Suffern, N.Y.’s Rockland Community College Thursday, February 27 – Sunday, March 1. The annual event will be featuring more than 250 vendors and sales on new boats, products, charters and outfitter bookings for fishing, hunting and travel. The show is also host to the area’s most comprehensive schedule of seminars led by local and nationally-recognized experts.

“This is your one-stop-shop to learn about and stock up on everything you need for your next adventure,” said Tod Alberto, show manager. “With a lineup of incredible seminars and some of the industry’s most elite fishermen and sportsmen in attendance, show goers have the unique opportunity to brush up on the skills needed for a wide variety of outdoor recreations.”

Some of the biggest names in the outdoors industry are on tap to provide instruction at this year’s event, including Brandon Palaniuk, Oliver Ngy, James Watson, Shaw Grigsby and more. Seminars will cover a range of topics including saltwater angling, fishing, hunting, tracking deer, working with hunting dogs and hunting big game.

2020 Progressive Insurance World Fishing & Outdoor Exposition seminar speakers and highlights include:

Brandon Palaniuk – “The Prodigy,” Brandon is one of the most popular anglers on the professional bass fishing tournament trail today. Named 2017’s Angler of the Year, Brandon is a Federation Nation National Champion with 15 top-10 finishes, including four top-five BASS Elite finishes in 2017 alone on the Bassmaster Elite Trails.

Additional speakers include Capt. Shamus Mara (saltwater angling), Capt. Peter Bacon (saltwater angling), Peter Fiduccia (hunting), Capt. Paul Kross (saltwater angling, Costa Rica Trip Planning), Mark McQuown (saltwater & freshwater angling), The Salerno Brothers (hunting), Randy Flannery (hunting), Mike and Jen Wagner (hunting dogs), Jim Freda (saltwater angling), Kate Fiduccia (culinary) and Frikkie Du Toit (trophy hunting).

Saltwater Superday: Saturday will feature a continuous series of saltwater seminars by some of the northeast's top saltwater anglers.

: Saturday will feature a continuous series of saltwater seminars by some of the northeast's top saltwater anglers. Whitetail Superday: Sunday’s show will feature a continuous series of whitetail seminars by some of the region’s top whitetail hunters, covering tracking and stalking tactics for a successful hunting season.

Additional 2020 Outdoor Expo highlights include:

The Hawg Trough: Check out the 5,000-gallon fish tank loaded with monster largemouth bass! The nation’s top professionals will be demonstrating the latest in (and the tried and true) lures – the best way to see how a lure acts in the water is to see it firsthand.

Check out the 5,000-gallon fish tank loaded with monster largemouth bass! The nation’s top professionals will be demonstrating the latest in (and the tried and true) lures – the best way to see how a lure acts in the water is to see it firsthand. Live Birds of Prey Exhibit: From Friday through Sunday only, see live birds of prey up-close and learn about the impressive adaptations and behaviors of these remarkable animals. Experts will be on hand to discuss the conservation issues that impact them and how to make a difference.

From Friday through Sunday only, see live birds of prey up-close and learn about the impressive adaptations and behaviors of these remarkable animals. Experts will be on hand to discuss the conservation issues that impact them and how to make a difference. Fishing Simulator: Fun for anglers of all ages, show goers can spend the day rolling up their sleeves, grab the rod and hold on to hook a big one at the realistic fishing simulator.

Fun for anglers of all ages, show goers can spend the day rolling up their sleeves, grab the rod and hold on to hook a big one at the realistic fishing simulator. Family Day – Sunday, March 1: The first 100 children 11 and under who arrive will receive a free rod and reel upon entry and all will receive completely free admission into the exposition. Once inside, they can participate in a scavenger hunt where a fully stamped checklist results in the opportunity to visit the Grand Prize Giveaway Booth

The first 100 children 11 and under who arrive will receive a free rod and reel upon entry and all will receive completely free admission into the exposition. Once inside, they can participate in a scavenger hunt where a fully stamped checklist results in the opportunity to visit the Grand Prize Giveaway Booth Rod’s Go Free – Thursday, February 27: Since it’s hard to go fishing without a “Rod,” anyone named Rod, or variations of, will receive free admission with a valid form of identification. Winning “Rods” are encouraged to use the hashtag #RodsFishFree to celebrate on social media.

Tickets are on sale now at https://suffern.sportshows.com/.