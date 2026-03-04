Yamaha U.S. Marine Business Unit Names Matt Lester Regional Sales Manager

Krystina SkiboMarch 4, 2026
yamaha
Matt Lester, Regional Sales Manager, Yamaha U.S. Marine Business Unit.

Yamaha U.S. Marine Business Unit announced that Matt Lester has accepted the position of Regional Sales Manager. In this role, Lester supports dealer growth and sales performance across his assigned region.

“Matt brings deep institutional knowledge and proven sales leadership to this role,” said Ron Campbell, National Dealer Sales Manager, Yamaha U.S. Marine Business Unit, in a news release. “His experience across dealer sales and marketing makes him a strong asset to our dealer network.”

Lester began his career with Yamaha in 2012 in the call center before moving to the Dealer Sales team as a Regional Sales Coordinator, according to the company. He later advanced to District Marketing Manager, where he led dealer marketing initiatives in Yamaha’s home state of Georgia. Most recently, he served in that role prior to accepting the Regional Sales Manager position.

A seasoned sales veteran within the organization, Lester brings extensive dealer-facing experience and market insight to his new role, according to the company. He reports directly to Ron Campbell, National Dealer Sales Manager, Yamaha U.S. Marine Business Unit.

Krystina SkiboMarch 4, 2026

Related Articles

training seminar

International Association of Marine Investigators Concludes 2026 Annual Training Seminar

March 6, 2026
mercury marine

Mercury Marine Expands Operations with Plant 7 Ribbon Cutting 

March 5, 2026
elite series

Monterey Expands Elite Series with the Elite 23, 34 and 38

March 5, 2026
Godfrey Pontoon Boats

Godfrey Pontoon Boats Partners with K9s For Warriors Program

March 3, 2026

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button
EPG Brand Acceleration
Powered by  GDPR Cookie Compliance
Privacy Overview

This website uses cookies so that we can provide you with the best user experience possible. Cookie information is stored in your browser and performs functions such as recognising you when you return to our website and helping our team to understand which sections of the website you find most interesting and useful.