Yamaha U.S. Marine Business Unit Names Matt Lester Regional Sales Manager

Yamaha U.S. Marine Business Unit announced that Matt Lester has accepted the position of Regional Sales Manager. In this role, Lester supports dealer growth and sales performance across his assigned region.

“Matt brings deep institutional knowledge and proven sales leadership to this role,” said Ron Campbell, National Dealer Sales Manager, Yamaha U.S. Marine Business Unit, in a news release. “His experience across dealer sales and marketing makes him a strong asset to our dealer network.”

Lester began his career with Yamaha in 2012 in the call center before moving to the Dealer Sales team as a Regional Sales Coordinator, according to the company. He later advanced to District Marketing Manager, where he led dealer marketing initiatives in Yamaha’s home state of Georgia. Most recently, he served in that role prior to accepting the Regional Sales Manager position.

A seasoned sales veteran within the organization, Lester brings extensive dealer-facing experience and market insight to his new role, according to the company. He reports directly to Ron Campbell, National Dealer Sales Manager, Yamaha U.S. Marine Business Unit.