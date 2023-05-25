Watersports Complex hosts inclusivity event

Ann's Angels, in collaboration with Aktion Parks, hosted an inclusivity-focused event at the Orlando Watersports Complex on Saturday, May 13th. With 27 riders and 46 pulls throughout the day, participants of varying needs experienced the thrill of watersports behind a Nautique Ski boat.

Ann's Angels, an organization that provides accessibility and support for individuals with diverse abilities, joined forces with Aktion Parks to make the event happen.

Kellan Rudnicki, Aktion Parks Director of Operations, expressed his admiration for the event, saying, "Ann's Angels truly captures our spirit of making life better as we provide accessibility to watersports for some amazingly strong individuals. We are proud to partner with Ann's Angels to create a memorable day filled with joy and empowerment."

John Lipscomb, President of Ann's Angels, expressed his gratitude for the partnership, stating, "Ann's Angels team and our partnership with Aktion Parks was able to create Magic for all our participants and families at Orlando Watersports Complex. It is heartwarming to witness the transformative power of such events."