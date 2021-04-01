Infrastructure package proposal and the boating industry

The Biden administration announced this week the American Jobs Plan, a $2 trillion plan that proposes investment to create jobs, rebuild infrastructure, and position the United States to better compete with China. The framework outlines several programs supported by the recreational boating industry and NMMA says it is committed to securing the priorities in a final legislative package.

“We are pleased that President Biden’s comprehensive infrastructure plan contains several recreational boating industry priorities, including the needs of ports and waterways, supply chain challenges, and climate resiliency initiatives,” said Callie Hoyt, NMMA director of federal government relations.

“As the administration and Congress continue to build out their respective proposals, we look forward to working with all parties to ensure the outdoor recreation community’s broader access and infrastructure concerns are addressed in the final legislation.”

Recreation access, infrastructure and environmental stewardship remain top priorities for the recreational boating industry. The administration’s initial inclusion of upgrades and investment in ports and waterways, and investment in programs that will address climate change are positive starting points that must be expanded upon to ensure boating specific needs are addressed.

The proposal outlines a reassuring call to “maximize the resilience of land and water resources to protect communities and the environment. President Biden’s plan will protect and, where necessary, restore nature based infrastructure – our lands, forests, wetlands, watersheds, and coastal and ocean resources.”

In addition, President Biden called on Congress to “establish the United States as a leader in climate science, innovation, and R&D [through] public investments in R&D [which] lay the foundation for the future breakthroughs that over time yield new businesses, new jobs, and more exports.”

Significant investments proposed in the plan would “strengthen manufacturing supply chains for critical goods” – a critical challenge the marine manufacturing industry, at large, currently faces.

As negotiations commence between the administration and Congress on a long-term plan to rebuild the country’s infrastructure and economy, it is critical that sufficient investment in outdoor recreation infrastructure is made to protect and grow the outdoor economy’s significant economic contributions.

Additional information on the American Jobs Plan may be accessed here.