Informa announces new dates for St. Petersburg boat show

The U.S. Boat Shows division of Informa Markets announced that the 43rd annual St. Petersburg Power and Sailboat Show will now take place from Jan. 14-17, 2021. Informa added that the four-day show, which is the largest and longest running boat show on the West Coast, will now be held in January permanently. The boat show previously took place in early December with the 43rd annual show originally scheduled for Dec 3-6.

“The decision to move the show dates to January is something we have been exploring with our loyal exhibitors over the years due to the busy holiday season and competing seasonal events in the area,” said Chris Fleming, show director and director of business development for Informa Markets. “We have worked closely with the City of St. Petersburg to accommodate the new dates and are extremely pleased to make it official. We are confident that holding the show in January will create a better experience for visitors, exhibitors, and provide a greater benefit to the local community.”

For more than 40 years, the St. Petersburg Power and Sailboat Show has sailed into the city’s downtown waterfront entertainment area, drawing thousands of boating enthusiasts and sailing lovers. With more than 400 power and sailboats, both on land and in-water, and nearly 250 exhibitors showcasing an impressive lineup of new boats and a wide selection of marine gear and accessories, and over 60 best in class (and typically standing-room only) cruising and sailing seminars and educational workshops, the St. Petersburg Power and Sailboat Show has become a testament to the Gulf Coast community’s thirst for boating and sailing. The boat show’s complimentary one-hour sailboat rides provided by Sailing Florida Charters and Kid’s Fishing Clinics, presented by Hook The Future, have also become signature highlights and popular among attendees.

Located between the Duke Energy Center for the Arts, The Dalí Museum and the Mahaffy Theater, the St. Petersburg Power and Sailboat Show’s central waterfront location provides a breathtaking setting and an ideal spot for locals and visitors to explore many of downtown St. Petersburg’s main attractions.

Informa Markets, which also produces the Fort Lauderdale International Boat Show, the largest in-water boat show in the world being held this October, recently introduced its newly enhanced health and safety standards, AllSecure. The AllSecure standards have been adopted industry-wide and raise the bar on safe, hygienic, productive, and high-quality organized event experiences. As such, all Informa events, including the St. Petersburg Power and Sailboat Show, will be organized in accordance with the new AllSecure standards, as well as all official government and local authority guidance and regulations.

For more information about the St. Petersburg Power and Sailboat Show, visit the website: www.stpeteboatshow.com.