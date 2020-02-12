RBFF education fund brings funding to 12 states

The Recreational Boating & Fishing Foundation (RBFF) announced the 2020 grantees for its George H.W. Bush Vamos A Pescar™ Education Fund, the fifth round of grants since the Education Fund launched in 2014.

The funding will help states bring fishing and boating experiences and conservation education to Hispanic families. The Education Fund awarded more than $100,000 in total grant monies to 16 fishing and boating programs in 12 states. With matching grant funds being put up by state fish and wildlife agencies and partners in each of the 12 states, the total amount of funding will come to approximately $205,000 for the 2020 grantees.

“According to the 2019 Special Report on Fishing, Hispanics are participating in fishing at a record-setting level,” said RBFF President & CEO Frank Peterson. “Better yet, members of this audience average more days on the water than their general market peers. This makes for a tremendous opportunity to engage the Hispanic audience and foster future generations of participants.”

The George H.W. Bush Vamos A Pescar™ Education Fund was founded in 2014 when Bass Pro Shops Founder & CEO Johnny Morris donated $125,000 to RBFF to start an Education Fund in honor of his friend, the late President George H.W. Bush. The Education Fund has grown nationally through the continued funding support from Bass Pro Shops and donation from other companies. The mission of the Education Fund remains engaging Hispanic families across the United States in fishing and boating through hands-on experiences and conservation activities.

More information about the George H.W. Bush Vamos A Pescar™ Education Fund is available at takemefishing.org/educationfund. Learn more about how you or your organization can donate to the Fund.