By Mark Overbye

I love this quote about wisdom: It’s what you learn after you need it.

Most human beings don’t want more of it because it tests what they already believe. They’d rather seek validation. Getting wiser means seeking pain. The pain of learning what isn’t working. The pain of changing directions. The pain of casting doubt on the past and reeling in fresh ideas. The pain of mastering a new route when the old path is well-worn. The pain of outgrowing people who choose comfort over truth.

The post-COVID reality

You didn’t have to be wiser when doing business during COVID. Now you do. Chances are, you’re not hearing about business challenges, you’re living them. Elusive clients, aging inventory, and margin pressure create masked panic. The joy of an operating plan that simply meant being open for business to satisfy overwhelming demand has been replaced by questions about what to do next.

The pendulum has swung from finding enough product for clients to finding enough clients for products. One is a physical effort, the other is mental. That’s where things get tricky. And that’s where wisdom must be applied.

Why some dealers are thriving

A recent conversation with a floorplan company insider revealed that, while dealership failures are on the rise, a core group of dealers is thriving.

What’s making the difference?

In essence, they’ve embraced the pain of getting smarter to succeed rather than just surviving. They’re unafraid of exploring new ways to attract clients. They’re not weighted down by processes that aren’t yielding results. They’re engaged on the front lines. Their pain becomes a propelling force.

A magnetic operator’s playbook

Thad, a friend and iconic retailer I greatly respect does more: his “me too” product collections have been replaced with thoughtful brands with real buyer benefits; in addition to daily sales meetings to review KPIs, he mentors his team; his social media plans are tactical, not just whimsical postings; every touch point has been refreshed to create a dealership destination; outreach programs are ramping up; and special events—on water, in store, and off site—are designed to drive sales. There’s more, but I’ve planted some seeds for you.

When you talk with him, there’s no hint of tough times. You might summarize his magnetic approach as: “Fear? What fear? We’ve got boats to sell!”

Becoming wiser yourself

Taking action is the first step to becoming wiser. A looser grip on concrete beliefs. An anxious ear for what’s working elsewhere. A willingness to see sunk costs as just data for doing better. A bias toward experimentation instead of hesitation. A time for reflection to review wins, losses, and lessons learned to make smarter next moves.

Actions to get wiser:

Audit your sales process. Identify where leads are falling out of the funnel and tighten the steps that directly move buyers forward. Re-examine your product mix. Remove “me too” margin-killing inventory that drains resources and double down on fresh offerings that give buyers clear reasons to choose you. Invest in your frontline team. Daily check-ins, skill development, and empowerment aren’t expenses; they’re multipliers of performance. Refresh your customer touchpoints. From your website to your showroom to follow-up emails, ask: Does this create clarity, confidence, and momentum for buyers? Measure what matters. Don’t drown in dashboards. Pick three to five KPIs that define success for your business and review them relentlessly.

The bonus truth:

Wisdom in business is rarely about knowing, it’s about doing. The businesses thriving right now aren’t clairvoyant, they’re simply moving faster, testing more, and adjusting quicker than their competitors.

If you want to grow wiser, don’t wait for perfect certainty. Lean into the discomfort, because discomfort is the classroom of wisdom. The operators who treat every setback as a feedback loop, every failed tactic as tuition, and every small win as proof of progress will be the ones who look back on today’s chaos as the forge that made them unshakable.