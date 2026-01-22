Saying goodbye to old ways in the new year

By David Gee

This article was originally featured in the January issue of Boating Industry.

Muscle memory is a wonderful thing. It lets us do things such as brush our teeth or make a cup of coffee without thinking too hard. In fact, research shows we spend nearly half our waking moments on “autopilot.” But when muscle memory takes over how you run your business – especially a recreational boat dealership – it becomes dangerous.

Because the market has changed. Radically. Yet many dealerships haven’t.

Too often, we’re still relying on the same processes, the same sales flows, the same follow-up habits, the same showroom logic and the same “this is how we’ve always done it” thinking that worked 10 or even five years ago.

However, in today’s retail environment, that mindset isn’t just outdated, it’s a fast track to extinction.

Here’s the hard truth: your customers now want the boating experience to feel as easy, fast, transparent and connected as every other major purchase in their lives. And most dealerships are nowhere close to meeting that bar.

Changing expectations

Today’s buyer expects speed. They expect clarity. They expect real-time responsiveness. They expect digital access before, during and after the sale. They expect transparency in pricing and process. And above all, they expect a frictionless experience.

What they often get instead is delay, confusion, opacity, outdated websites, unreturned emails, siloed departments and a buying process that feels like it was designed for another decade.

That gap – the one between modern consumer expectations and dealership reality – is growing. And every inch it widens represents lost sales, lost loyalty and lost relevance.

The good news? Now is the perfect time to hit the reset button.

Reimagine and refocus

As we begin a new year, this industry has a rare opportunity to reimagine the entire boating experience from the customer’s point of view, not the dealer’s convenience, or legacy systems and ingrained ways of doing things.

Start with the research phase.

Is your website truly helpful, or is it just a digital brochure?

Can a customer easily compare models, understand pricing ranges, explore financing options and get clear next steps without having to call or visit?

If your digital front door creates friction, confusion or doubt, you’ve already lost momentum.

Next, examine the purchase experience.

How many handoffs are required?

How many times does the customer have to repeat information?

How long does it take to get answers?

Speed and simplicity are no longer “nice to have.” They are competitive advantages. The dealerships winning today are the ones that respect the customer’s time as much as their own.

After the sale

Ownership is where many dealers miss the biggest opportunity. The sale shouldn’t be the finish line; it should be the starting point.

Connected onboarding, clear service communication, proactive maintenance reminders and easy digital touchpoints turn first-time buyers into long-term advocates and brand champions. Confusion and silence do the opposite.

This is also where technology should be working for you, not against you. CRM systems, service scheduling tools, digital communication and marketing automation aren’t just back-office utilities, they’re experience engines. When integrated properly, they create continuity. When ignored or underused, they create cracks that customers fall through.

None of this requires perfection. It requires intention.

Evolution doesn’t happen all at once. It happens the moment you decide that comfort is no longer the goal. Progress is.

The dealers who will thrive in 2026 and beyond are the ones willing to question their muscle memory. The ones willing to take themselves and their staff off autopilot. The ones who audit every step of the customer journey and ask a simple but sometimes uncomfortable question: “If I were the buyer, would this feel easy?”

The recreational boating industry doesn’t need to abandon its heritage. But it does need to modernize its mindset.

Customers are ready. The tools are available. The market is demanding it. All that’s left is the courage to begin. Ready to hit the reset button? Let’s go, and have a happy, successful and profitable new year!

David Gee, david@3secondselling.com, is the former editor-in-chief of Boating Industry and current host of Boating Industry Insider podcast. He is a professional keynote speaker and creator of the 3 Second Selling platform that helps salespeople win attention, spark emotion and close faster in today’s attention economy.