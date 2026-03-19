MasterCraft Opens Boat Town New Braunfels

MasterCraft Boat Company, a subsidiary of MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc, announced the opening of Boat Town New Braunfels, a new location serving New Braunfels and McQueeney, Texas.

Boat Town has been a MasterCraft dealer since 1986, according to the company, making it the longest-running brand the dealership currently carries. As a third-generation, family-owned company, Boat Town has consistently ranked among the top 10 MasterCraft dealers for many years and is frequently recognized locally, including being named “Best Boat Dealer” by the Austin American-Statesman and earning a 2025 “Locals Love Us” recognition from 101 Highland Lakes.

“Expanding our network of dealerships by opening Boat Town New Braunfels allows us to bring MasterCraft’s premium towboats and world-class customer experience to even more watersports enthusiasts in the area,” said Morgen Burchell, Director of Marketing at Boat Town, in a news release. “Our family has been serving Texas boating communities for three generations, and this new location reflects our commitment to treating customers how we want to be treated, while setting a new standard of excellence in the South-Central Texas market.”

Located within five miles of three major lakes and just 40 minutes from the region’s largest lake, Canyon Lake, Boat Town New Braunfels will offer MasterCraft boat sales, certified service, a fully stocked parts department and personalized support to help customers make the most of their time on the water, according to the company.

Boat Town New Braunfels Events

To celebrate the spring season, Boat Town New Braunfels will host a series of on-water demo events across Central Texas: