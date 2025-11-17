Michigan Clean Marina Program certifies four marinas

November 17, 2025
The Michigan Clean Marina Program has certified four marinas for a three-year term, bringing the statewide total to 105. The newly certified facilities include Freedom Boat Club of Harrison Township, Harbor View Marina of Ludington, Ludington Municipal Marina of Ludington and Riverside Marina of Detroit.

Additionally, seven marinas have been recertified for the next five years as Michigan Clean Marinas:

  • Club Royale – Cass Lake, Waterford
  • Copper Harbor State Harbor, Copper Harbor
  • East Tawas State Dock, East Tawas
  • Lac Labelle State Dock, Copper Harbor
  • Miller Marina, St. Clair Shores
  • Port Austin State Harbor, Port Austin
  • Wyandotte Marina, Wyandotte

Michigan Clean Marinas voluntarily pledge to maintain and improve Michigan’s waterways by reducing or eliminating the release of harmful substances and helping boaters prevent pollution. Certified marina facilities are recognized as exemplary environmental stewards and must periodically recertify. Training and certification criteria address key topics like siting considerations, marina design and management, stormwater management, boat maintenance and repair, petroleum control, aquatic invasive species, sewage handling, waste containment, disposal and recycling, and laws and regulations.    

“Marinas like these and the many others who participate in this disciplined program show they are aware of and practice good environmental and business stewardship,” said Mark Breederland, extension educator for Michigan Sea Grant and chair of the Michigan Clean Marina Foundation Board. “The program is a win-win by implementing and certifying on-the-dock practices to minimize potential pollution and encouraging boaters to also take good care of the water and within the marina.”           

The Michigan Clean Marina Program is a non-regulatory partner program between the Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes and Energy, Michigan Sea Grant and Michigan Boating Industries Association.

