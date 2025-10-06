Boating Industry to livestream from IBEX

The StaffOctober 6, 2025
IBEX logo

Boating Industry will livestream from the International BoatBuilders’ Exhibition & Conference (IBEX), taking place October 7–9 in Tampa, Florida.

Throughout the event, Boating Industry Insider Podcast Host David Gee will moderate a series of live interviews with leaders from across the marine industry, including representatives from Brunswick, Northpoint Commercial Finance, Nautical Ventures, Propspeed, Freedom Boat Club, and Kicker Marine Audio.

These conversations will explore key topics, from business strategies to trends shaping the future of the boating industry. Industry professionals who are unable to be on-site can follow along as Boating Industry brings exclusive insights and interviews directly from the IBEX show floor.

Follow Boating Industry on YouTube, Facebook and Instagram for livestreams, highlights, and ongoing coverage throughout the event.

