Boating Industry extends complimentary access to IBEX 2025

The StaffOctober 2, 2025
IBEX invitation

Boating Industry extends an invitation to the International BoatBuilders’ Exhibition and Conference (IBEX), a premier marine industry event, taking place October 7-9 in Tampa, Florida.

As a valued reader of Boating Industry, you’re eligible for a complimentary badge to attend the show. We invite you to use promo code BI2025 during registration to claim your free badge.

Why Attend IBEX?

  • Discover the latest in marine innovation and technology
  • Network with industry leaders, manufacturers, and visionaries
  • Gain exclusive access to product launches, demos, and insights
  • Attend Boating Industry’s Navigating the Marine Industry panel on Wednesday, October 8

Register for IBEX now and enter the BI2025 code to waive the early registration fee.

The StaffOctober 2, 2025

Related Articles

Kennebunkport Marina

Kennebunkport Marina adds location in Maine

October 2, 2025
Carl Herndon

NMMA honors Carl Herndon with 2025 Lifetime Achievement Award

October 2, 2025
US Coast Guard Boating Safety logo

ABYC and USCG to host risk mitigation webinar

October 2, 2025
Garmin products

NMEA names Garmin as Manufacturer of the Year

October 2, 2025

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button
EPG Brand Acceleration
Powered by  GDPR Cookie Compliance
Privacy Overview

This website uses cookies so that we can provide you with the best user experience possible. Cookie information is stored in your browser and performs functions such as recognising you when you return to our website and helping our team to understand which sections of the website you find most interesting and useful.