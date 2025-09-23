Boating Industry Insider Podcast: IBEX Show Director Mary Velline

IBEX Show Director Mary Velline joins Boating Industry‘s David Gee on the latest Insider Podcast.

IBEX, the International BoatBuilders’ Exhibition & Conference, will be held October 7-9 in Tampa, Florida. IBEX is the leading marine technology trade show, bringing together boat builders, suppliers, designers, and innovators to share knowledge and showcase what’s next in the business of boating.

