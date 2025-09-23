Boating Industry Insider Podcast: IBEX Show Director Mary Velline

The StaffSeptember 23, 2025
Boating Industry Insider - Podcast

IBEX Show Director Mary Velline joins Boating Industry‘s David Gee on the latest Insider Podcast.

IBEX, the International BoatBuilders’ Exhibition & Conference, will be held October 7-9 in Tampa, Florida. IBEX is the leading marine technology trade show, bringing together boat builders, suppliers, designers, and innovators to share knowledge and showcase what’s next in the business of boating.

Click on the link below to listen:

Boating Industry Insider

The Boating Industry Insider Podcast is available on iTunesPodbeanStitcherSpotifyAmazon MusiciHeartRadioPlayerFM and Podchaser.

