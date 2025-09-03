Whiskey Project Group launches U.S. manufacturing

The Whiskey Project Group (TWPG), a high-performance watercraft manufacturer, has opened its new manufacturing facility in Edenton, North Carolina.

This new U.S. base will enhance service capabilities and streamline the delivery of NAiAD’s RIBs to commercial and governmental clients across North and South America.

“Establishing our manufacturing presence in Edenton, North Carolina, is a pivotal moment for The Whiskey Project Group,” said Darren Schuback, chief executive officer of TWPG. “This is more than just a new facility; it’s a commitment to our American customers and partners. We are bringing our proven expertise and a legacy of building the world’s most capable watercraft directly to the U.S. market, with the ability to offer build slots now to meet the growing demand for our vessels.”

The new Edenton facility underscores TWPG’s strategic vision of global growth and localized service, reinforcing its existing manufacturing footprint in Australia and New Zealand.