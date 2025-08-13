Legend Boats appoints director of product and brand development

Legend Boats has named Maurice Beland as its director of product and brand development. The company stated: “A key contributor to the company for nearly two decades, Maurice has helped shape the performance, styling, and identity of Legend Boats from the inside out.”

Beland will lead the alignment of product innovation and brand strategy, and continue to collaborate with Legend’s engineering, marketing, and executive teams.

“Maurice has always been the heart behind how our boats look, feel, and perform, and the soul behind the Legend brand,” said Jamie Dewar, co-CEO of Legend Boats. “From design to features, to naming and positioning – his influence is everywhere. This title formalizes what he’s already been doing: ensuring every new product lives up to the standard of what a Legend Boat should be. It also gives Maurice the runway to ensure that brand and product are tightly integrated. When we launch a boat, the look, the message, the visuals, and the customer story should all feel like one cohesive experience, and Maurice will be at the center of making that happen.”

“Few individuals have contributed to Legend’s growth and innovation the way Maurice has,” said Marc Duhamel, co-CEO and president of Legend Boats. “His ability to blend customer-first thinking with smart, forward-looking design makes him the right person to lead our product and brand development strategy.”